Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.99

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.99 and last traded at C$41.84, with a volume of 37085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.31.

EIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8793011 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

