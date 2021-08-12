Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.99

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 56361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 523,284 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $53,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

