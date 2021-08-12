Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,268.97

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,268.97 and last traded at $1,268.97, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,255.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,209.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Markel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

