Morgan Stanley Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $51.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ENR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 13,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,902. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

