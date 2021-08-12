Morgan Stanley Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $51.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
ENR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 13,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,902. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
