DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

DHT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $954.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 551.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 672.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 230.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

