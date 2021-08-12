Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. 6,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.24. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $520,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,020 shares in the company, valued at $33,034,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,994. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after buying an additional 265,126 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

