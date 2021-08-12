Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.35

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 3667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.
Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
