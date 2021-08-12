Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.35

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 3667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

