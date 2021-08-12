CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.96, but opened at $31.68. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

