CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.96, but opened at $31.68. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.
The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
