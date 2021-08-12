Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 277,628 shares.The stock last traded at $82.61 and had previously closed at $84.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.