Summit X LLC Purchases 397 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 412,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,860,000 after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

