Summit X LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock remained flat at $$97.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

