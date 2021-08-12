Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 96,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 229,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,173 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 939,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,916,789. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

