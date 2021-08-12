Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYJ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

MYJ stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

