Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE:STVN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

