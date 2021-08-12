Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $85.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

PLNT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,430. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

