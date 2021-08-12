Raymond James Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $46.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 61,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,332. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

