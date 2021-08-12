Insider Buying: Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Purchases 6,403 Shares of Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,557.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HQL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,189. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

