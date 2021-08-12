44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,147 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.75. 124,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,576,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.