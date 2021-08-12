KeyCorp Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $255.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.86.

PCTY stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,636. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 222.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.87. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $251.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

