F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of F45 Training stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,651. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

