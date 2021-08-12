Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,127. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $797.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

