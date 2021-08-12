Summit X LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,278. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.