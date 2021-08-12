Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 12,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.