Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 480,056 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,157. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

