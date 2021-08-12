Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,886. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $795.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 49.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

