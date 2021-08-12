Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 16,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Get Precigen alerts:

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,090,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,110,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,290,842 shares of company stock worth $15,651,268. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precigen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.