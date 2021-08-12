Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,322. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

