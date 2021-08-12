Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Neutral

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

