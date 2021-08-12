Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $302.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

