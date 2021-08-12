Zacks Investment Research Lowers YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Sell

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

YASKAWA Electric stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.11. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

