Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $303.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $303.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.75.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

