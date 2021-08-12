Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Decreased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cintas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.51. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

