Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.11. 12,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $250.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

