Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.43. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

