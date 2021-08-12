Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. 4,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

