Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 398.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,727 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 121,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,741. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.