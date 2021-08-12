Alliance Global Partners Cuts Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target to $9.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.30.

ATER traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.21. Aterian has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,161,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

