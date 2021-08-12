Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBU. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE BBU traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. 1,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

