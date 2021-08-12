Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,190 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

