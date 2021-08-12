Royal Bank of Canada Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $45.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.79.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. 17,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 258,735 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

