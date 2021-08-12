William Blair Initiates Coverage on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Truist began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

BLND traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,199. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.