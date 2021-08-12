ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 1,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,543. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.44. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $476,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

