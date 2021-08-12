Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,846. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25.

