JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRDG. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 14,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,370. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.