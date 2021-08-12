RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 6.8% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 301,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,593,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.