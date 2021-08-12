RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 6.8% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 301,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,593,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 404.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 714,419 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in RLX Technology by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after buying an additional 2,576,575 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.