Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 45,470 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

