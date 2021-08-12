Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 220,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,667 shares.The stock last traded at $55.43 and had previously closed at $57.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 159,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

