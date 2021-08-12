Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.03

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $529.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

