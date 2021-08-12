2,000 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

