Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.